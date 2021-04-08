Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (APHA, ASC, BALY, BIOX, BWXT, BYD, CDW, CGC, COST, CREE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 8th:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $80.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $188.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $60.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $110.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $12.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €116.00 ($136.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.65 ($4.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $460.00 to $505.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $71.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

