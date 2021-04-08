Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Euronav (EURN)

Euronav (NYSE: EURN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2021 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

4/1/2021 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/31/2021 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

3/29/2021 – Euronav is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

EURN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.98. 1,277,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,639,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Euronav by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,704 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Euronav by 3,601.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 425,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

