Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR):
- 3/25/2021 – Luminar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Luminar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “
- 3/19/2021 – Luminar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 49,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,692,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.
