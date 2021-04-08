Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR):

3/25/2021 – Luminar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Luminar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

3/19/2021 – Luminar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 49,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,692,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

