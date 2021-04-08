Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AdaptHealth (AHCO)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2021 – AdaptHealth is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – AdaptHealth is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Shares of AHCO opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -632.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

