Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 8th (AAL, AFM, ASCL, ASOMY, ATHA, AVA, AVIR, BEKE, BGO, BKEAY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 8th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

British Land (LON:BLND) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the stock.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.