Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

4/6/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 960 ($12.54). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZJ traded down GBX 28.90 ($0.38) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 991.60 ($12.96). 3,097,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,036. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 970.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 770.23. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

