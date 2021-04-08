Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Merus (MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2021 – Merus is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2021 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

3/17/2021 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Merus is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Merus stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

