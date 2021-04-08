Investors Buy High Volume of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,726% compared to the typical volume of 192 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) by 12,450.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AVCT stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

