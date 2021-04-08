Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,521% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Universal by 44.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Universal by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Universal by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $59.66. 6,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.69. Universal has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

