Investors Purchase High Volume of Apogee Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 970 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,266% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

Shares of APOG opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

