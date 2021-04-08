Investors Purchase High Volume of Hollysys Automation Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 755% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $773.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after buying an additional 672,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

