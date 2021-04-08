Investors Purchase High Volume of Verint Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 put options.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

