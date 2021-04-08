Investors Purchase Large Volume of Lincoln National Call Options (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 16,864 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,187 call options.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after buying an additional 318,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after buying an additional 208,224 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

