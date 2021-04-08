Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce $45.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.50 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $44.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $184.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $187.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $193.26 million, with estimates ranging from $189.33 million to $197.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CSR opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $77.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

