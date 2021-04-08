Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $29.34 million and $28,963.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00056890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.00640252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00030539 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.