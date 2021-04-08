Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.78

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.78 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.67 ($0.18). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 468,354 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.78.

In other Iofina news, insider Thomas M. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42). Also, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Insiders acquired 392,500 shares of company stock worth $5,072,500 over the last ninety days.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

