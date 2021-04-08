IOST Price Tops $0.0531 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $868.84 million and approximately $259.69 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00084244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00634147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 coins and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

