IQ.cash Price Tops $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $400,544.36 and approximately $143,962.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00283085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.00 or 0.00786800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,785.70 or 0.99271157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00701444 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

