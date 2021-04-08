IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Cap of $215.14 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $215.14 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00264524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.99 or 0.00787917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,809.19 or 0.99237984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00708023 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,011,794,805 coins and its circulating supply is 974,214,672 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

