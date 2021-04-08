iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG)’s share price were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.39 and last traded at $82.39. Approximately 1,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

