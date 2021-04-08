iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.48 and last traded at $113.52. 6,316,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 7,462,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.59.

