iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000.

Shares of CMF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

