iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Boosted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,938,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.36. 123,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,517,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

