iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.49% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

