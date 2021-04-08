iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG)’s share price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.24 and last traded at $94.09. Approximately 370,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 499,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

