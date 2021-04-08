iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.70 and last traded at $69.88. 684,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 617,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

