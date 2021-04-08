iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.83 and last traded at $52.84. Approximately 1,167,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,613,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

