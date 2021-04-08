iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Trading 0% Higher

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $52.12. 8,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 21,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.