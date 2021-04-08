iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Trading Down 2.8%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN)’s share price were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 5,628,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,343,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.