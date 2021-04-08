iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.45% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126,039 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.23. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $118.52.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

