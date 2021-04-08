iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Position Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 154,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.