iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.