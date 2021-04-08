iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.