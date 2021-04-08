iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 2.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 527,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 444,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,927. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.

