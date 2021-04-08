iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.34 and last traded at $59.38. Approximately 1,755,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,761,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.