iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.15. 14,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 38,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.