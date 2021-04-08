iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $25,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.35. 3,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.