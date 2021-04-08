iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.05 and last traded at $81.54. 4,669,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,243,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

