iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.95 and last traded at $67.78. 25,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 13,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.