iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 16,483 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 900% compared to the average daily volume of 1,648 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512,576 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

