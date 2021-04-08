iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,169 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $827,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

