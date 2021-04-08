iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lifted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,740. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

