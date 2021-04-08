iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,402,713. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

