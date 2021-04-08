iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Position Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,931,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,535,000 after buying an additional 2,211,713 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,997,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,645,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000.

IWX stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

