iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Up 0%

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.66. 3,174,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,590,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.