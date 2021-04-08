iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 35.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.48. 236,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,302. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $266.40 and a 52 week high of $408.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.