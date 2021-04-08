iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $409.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,302. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $266.40 and a 1-year high of $408.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

