iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 77,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,523,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 65,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.