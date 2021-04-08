iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 20.6% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 300,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,860. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.