iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $35,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 442.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000.

IYT opened at $260.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

