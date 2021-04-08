iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.